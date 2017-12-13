Members of the City of Burlington Plan Commission on Tuesday sent representatives from Casey’s General Store back to the drawing board with a request to come up with a better design for their gas station-convenience store proposed for the corner of Dodge and Adams streets.

Planners said they’d like to see a plan that is more in line with other buildings that have been constructed during the creation of the Riverwalk in the past 15 years.

Also on the front page of Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press are stories about a family that will spend Christmas in a hotel after fire damaged their home and concern by one alderman that American Transmission Company went too far when cutting back trees along the Seven Waters Bike Trail.

Here’s a look at the other stories in this week’s edition:

MOBILE MEDICAL: Local specialty vehicle manufacturer LDV finds a growing market for medical and dental vehicles to serve the underserved.

