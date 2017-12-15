Second annual event features frozen sculptures

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

As snowflakes fell on Monday, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty could hardly contain her excitement about the weather prospects for Saturday’s second annual Burlington Ice Festival.

“I’m so excited – especially with the snow,” she said.

The event – which is highlighted by ice sculptors creating works of art from 300-pound blocks of ice in Wehmhoff Square – runs throughout the day. The sculpting begins at 9 a.m. with judging set to commence at 2 p.m.

Once judging is complete, awards will be announced at Gabby’s Palace, which is across Pine Street from Wehmhoff Square.

The day before last year’s inaugural festival the city got hit with several inches of wet, heavy snow that forced public works crews to scramble to get the park ready for the event.

This year, Hefty is predicting ideal conditions.

“I think we’ll be blessed with little touches of snow all week,” she said.

Hefty said as many as 16 sculptors from throughout the area are expected to participate. She also said the city has added lighting to the sculpture platforms to illuminate them at night.

She said most of the sculptors who participated last year agreed to return.

“They were so thrilled with the warmth of the community,” she said.

Registration for the sculptors will be held at the Coffeehouse and Chestnut and Pine prior to 9 a.m.

In addition to the ice sculpting, the festival will include: live reindeer; horse-drawn carriage rides; caroling by members of the Haylofters theater troupe between noon and 1 p.m.; and hot chocolate served by the Key Club at Burlington High School.

Hefty said she conceived the festival last year as a way to bring people downtown during the holiday shopping season. The goal, she said, is to get people to do at least some of their holiday shopping in downtown stores.

“I knew something like this just before Christmas would set the tone,” she said.

