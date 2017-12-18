By Dave Fidlin

Correspondent

Pamela Belden, director of the Waterford Public Library, is closing a chapter in her professional life.

The Village Board discussed and reviewed Belden’s planned retirement, set for Feb. 16, at a recent meeting. Her letter was included in the board packet.

“Please know this has been a difficult decision for me, but I’ve given it a great deal of thought and realize it’s time to transition into the next phase of my life,” Belden wrote.

Belden has served as director of the Waterford Public Library for 21 years — a span of time she said has been marked by a “dynamic staff of skilled and wonderful employees.”

To read about other business from the recent Village Board meeting – including the village’s support of a proposal to allow communities to sell materials from the dredging of waterways – see the Dec. 15 edition of the Waterford Post.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments