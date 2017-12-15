Village approves request to annex parcel from Yorkville

By Dave Fidlin

CORRESPONDENT

The Village of Union Grove is about to increase the size of its municipal limits at the expense of the Town of Yorkville.

On the heels of a favorable recommendation last week, the Village Board on Dec. 11 approved property owner John Fonk’s request to join the municipality and detach from the Town of Yorkville.

Fonk lives on an 80.85-acre residential parcel at 5100 S. 69th Drive on what had been the outskirts of the village.

The village Plan Commission reviewed Fonk’s request at its Dec. 4 meeting and issued a unanimous recommendation to the decision-making Village Board.

To read the full story pick up a copy of the Dec. 15 edition of the Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments