Alderman concerned transmission company went too far in trimming vegetation

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Recent work to remove trees and brush under electrical transmission lines along the Seven Waters Bike Trail in Burlington have transformed the look of the trail – and not for the better, a city alderman contends.

“People are going to be in for a surprise,” Alderman Bob Grandi said Tuesday. “It just looks completely different. It used to be wooded and somewhat enclosed and now it’s wide open.”

Grandi said he began to look into the matter after receiving a complaint from a constituent regarding the removal of trees along the trail.

What Grandi learned is that a contractor is removing the trees and other vegetation at the request of American Transmission Company, which maintains and controls the power lines along the trail.

Grandi said he spoke to a representative of the Nelson Tree Company and was told the company is allowed to remove all trees and vegetation that may threaten the transmission lines within the easement, which extends 30 feet in both directions perpendicularly from the power lines.

Grandi said he also left a message for a representative of American Transmission Company but, as of Tuesday, had not received a call back.

“Not only have they changed the face of the bike path, but they’ve kind of left it in a mess,” Grandi said. “I’d like to ask them if they plan to go back and clean it up.”

He said the contractor has left logs stacked in several areas along the trail.

Grandi said the city has become known for its bike trails and fears this may detract from the image many people have of the trail.

“For someone to come in and have that ability (to remove trees to that extent) – it just seems wrong,” he said.

On it’s website ATC states it typically conducts “vegetation management” every five years “with the goal of removing all incompatible vegetation from the easement.”

“In all cases, incompatible vegetation within the wire zone will be cleared regardless of height,” the company states. “Tall-growing trees and vegetation, brush and invasive species will also be cleared from the border zone, but some small, low-growing shrubs and plants may be permitted.”

