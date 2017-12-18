Community steps up to help family displaced by fire

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

A Burlington couple and their five children will spend the holidays in hotel after they were displaced by a fire in their home Dec. 6.

The good news, however, is that all seven members – including the children ranging in age from 4 months to 12 – made it out safely after being rousted by smoke alarms in the home.

“Had they not been awoken by that smoke alarm it would have been a much different story,” City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe said Tuesday.

The family of Robert Glashagel and Roszette Burkhart were alerted to the fire at their home at 173 W. State St. shortly after 5:30 a.m.

The blaze rose to the second floor and attic levels of the home through a void in a wall adjacent to the chimney, according to Babe, causing extensive damage.

And while the home was insured, Babe said, the family is now without many of the basic necessities of life during the holiday season. A fire restoration firm is now working on the home while the family pulls together with help from the community. Roszette Burkhart said Tuesday the family will be in a hotel through the holidays before temporary housing is set up through their insurance company.

A neighbor launched an online fundraising page to help provide for the family members as they settle into temporary housing. The page can be accessed by visiting gofundme.com and searching for “Burlington house fire.”

Burkhart posted the following on the page last week in response to the community’s show of support:

“First off (thank you) everyone for (your) love, support and prayers. I’m so thankful to be a part of this wonderful community. It will take six to nine months for us to get back in our house. We are in a motel for a week or so (until) insurance can find us a rental. (Please) continue to pray for our family … Love all of you. And God bless.”

At the request of others on the site, Burkhart provided the sizes of clothing for each of the family members, including children, Jayda, 12, Sebastien, 10, Leeland, 8, Penelopi, 2, and Deklan, 4 months.

Babe said he’s heartened by the response to the family’s needs.

“I’m amazed with this community,” he said. “It always seems to step up when needed.”

To read the full story see the Dec. 14 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

How you can help

An online fundraising page has been set up to assist Robert Glashagel and Roszette Burkhart and their five children after a fire displaced them from their Burlington home Dec. 6. To contribute, visit gofundme.com and search for “Burlington house fire.”

