Thomas E. “Col. or Tom” Davey, 86, retired Colonel U.S. Air Force, of Waterford, died Dec. 11, 2017.

Tom was born in Chicago on Aug. 26, 1931. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 for the Korean War. He received his officer commission and pilot’s wings through the enlisted men’s Aviation Cadet Program in 1953. He was proud to have served by flying 220 combat missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired in 1984 after 33 years of service. His last active duty assignment was Air Advisor to the Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Group, Col. Thomas F. Bailey. Tom spent the next 22 years employed as a part time contract pilot for S.C. Johnson and Son, Racine, another position he thoroughly loved.

Tom is survived by his cherished friend and companion of 30 years, Margaret H. Klievo and her family; his sisters-in-law, Frances Davey and Eileen Engelkes; nieces and nephews, Robert and Teresa, Thomas and Carol, Michael, Shawn and Terrie, Bernard and Melanie Davey, Janine Carpentier, Joan and Thomas Priaulx, Patricia and Ronald Kammer, Debra and James Boehle, Deanna and Steve Bingham, Delisa Davey, Kurt, Lance and Barbara, Mark and Colleen Muench; along with many more great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends equally loved and cherished by Tom.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents James T. and Helen (nee Sheahan) Davey; his wife of 27 years Loleta N. (nee. Muench), his six brothers, Earl, James T., James W., Robert, John, and Dean; sisters-in-law: Evelyn, and Jeanne Davey; and brothers-in-law, Earl Muench and Wesley Engelkes.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mealy Funeral Home in Waterford. Services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Committal services with Military Honors will be held at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the Chapel at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials made to a charity or project of your choice in Tom’s memory will be appreciated.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

