Ice sculptor Gary Richter talks about his Dickens-themed sculpture as deadline approaches for the contest held at Burlington’s Wehmhoff Square Saturday.

Area residents may view the sculptures at the downtown park as long as weather allows. The sculptures will be illuminated at night.

For more photos and coverage of the second annual Ice Festival see the Dec. 22 Burlington Standard Press.

