On Friday night at Lake Geneva Badger High School, moments after Burlington’s 59-50 victory over Badger, Nick Klug talks to Southern Lakes Newspapers Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk about breaking Tony Romo’s all-time scoring record.

Romo, who graduated in 1998 and played in both the Southern Lakes and Southeast conferences, played varsity basketball under coach Steve Berezowitz for three seasons. He averaged 24 points and 9 rebounds as a senior.

Romo went on to play college football at Eastern Illinois University and star in the NFL at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

Klug is averaging 19 points per game this season.

He earned first team All-SLN honors with 19 points per game as a junior, scored 15 per game as a sophomore and started and averaged 9 points a game his freshman season.

Klug will play Division 2 college basketball at Winona State in Minnesota in 2018.

