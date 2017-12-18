Rodney Lee Overson, 90, of Union Grove, passed away on Dec. 15, 2017. He was born May 2, 1927, to Andrew and Erna (nee Christiansen) Overson in Racine. Rodney attended grade school at Yorkville #4 School, which is now on the Wisconsin Historical Registry. He graduated from Union Grove High School in 1944 at age 17 and immediately joined the Merchant Marines. During his service in World War II, he made 21 Atlantic Ocean crossings. In 2013, Rodney and his son, Ron, along with other WWII Veterans participated in an Honor Flight to recognize his service and view the WWII Memorial. Rodney married Marian Louise Peckham on Jan. 28, 1989.

Rodney, along with a business partner, built and ran “The Corner Drive-in” in Yorkville and loved it for many years. Over the years, he managed Franksville Lumber and also worked for the Farmer’s Mercantile and the railroad. He became a real estate agent in 1967 and owned a Century 21 franchise until he retired in 1994. Rodney was an avid sportsman and hunter, traveling to the western states several times for hunting. He was a skilled trap shooter and was at one time considered the best shooter in the State of Wisconsin. This qualified him to be enrolled in the Wisconsin Trap Shooter Association Hall of Fame in 2003. When his children were young, Rodney was a Boy Scout Leader. He was a past member of Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue Squad, served as past president of the Union Grove Lions Club, past president of the Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, and was Grand Marshall of the Union Grove Fourth of July Parade in 2015. Rodney was also a member of Union Grove Masonic Lodge #288. One of his favorite activities was going to rummage sales and bargain hunting.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife, Marian; children, Ron (Sue) Overson, Sherri (Joseph) Gillam, Susan (Eric) Martinson, Sandra Overson, and Stephanie (Jeff) Braun; grandchildren, Rondi (Lyle) Woodworth, Lindsay (Craig) Lykens, Erin Martinson, Amanda (Tom) Nehring, and Adam (Danielle) Braun; and great-grandchildren, Mallory Woodworth, Gillam Lykens, Maxwell Nehring, Lillyanne Humberg and Emmalynne Braun.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, sons Rodger Overson and Mark Fuller; brother, Wayne Overson; and Marian’s brothers, Raymond and Roland Peckham.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Memorial service officiated by Pastor Sue Leigh will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed immediately by full military honors. Private burial services will take place on Thursday.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home, Dr. Bienemann, and Aurora Hospital staff on Cardiac/Neuro unit and Med/Surg 5 and Pete and Sylvia Wood for their love and compassionate care.

Well-wishers may visit www.Miller-Reesman.com.

