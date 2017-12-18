Cheryl Marie Baumeister, 63, of Elkhorn, passed away at her residence on Dec. 12, 2017. Cheryl was born in Elkhorn on Sept. 9, 1954 to Marion J. and Ellen M. (Eisentraut) Hager. She graduated from Elkhorn High School.

Cheryl is survived by her children, Brett (Danielle) Turner of Oregon, Tim (Amy) Turner of Rhinelander, Keith Turner of Racine and Michelle Smith of Elkhorn; her grandchildren, Jorden, Branden, and Kaitlyn; her sisters, Tammy (David) Binstock and Tracy (Paul) Warick; and her brother, Randy Vinge. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by a brother, Marion “Jim” (Barb) Hager, and special friend Duane “Colonel” Sanders.

No visitation or services will be held.

Memorials to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan are suggested by family members.

