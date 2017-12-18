Luella M. Uebele, 89, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 at her home.

She was born in Burlington on May 26, 1928, to Edgar and Wilhelmina (Henningfield) Schiller. Luella has been a lifelong resident of the Burlington area where she attended St. Charles Grade School and graduated from St. Mary High School.

On May 16, 1953, she was united in marriage to Alfred Healy Uebele at St. Charles Catholic Church. They made their home in the Town of Burlington where they raised their daughters. Al preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1989.

Luella was a florist and loved working with flowers. She started her career as the owner of Burlington Garden Center and Hillside Floral Shop. She worked at several grocery stores in the floral department and at Paper Dolls. She enjoyed being able to create floral pieces for weddings and providing holiday decorations for the Cottonpicker and Cotton Exchange. She belonged to several area card groups, Browns Lake Women’s Golf League, Browns Lake Yacht Club and volunteered at Burlington Senior Center. She was always the joke teller at any gathering and loved spending time with her family, friends and neighbors.

Luella is survived by her daughters, Gail (Joe) Ketterhagen and Jennifer Strohm, both of Burlington; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Ketterhagen of Burlington, Jamie (Jason) Leasure of East Troy and Tom (Joan Rueter) Strohm of Prior Lake, Minn.; great grandchildren, Jack, Jamison, Jonah, Tanner, Jovie and Preston. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Schiller of Cortez, Colo. and sister-in-law, Carol “CoCo” (John) Warren of Clermont, Fla., along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Bernice (William) Pieters, Jean (Marvin) Dunham, Marion (Richard) Lois and Joan (William) Poblocki; brothers, Walter (Darlene) Schiller, Harold (Joan) Schiller, Ronald (Virginia and Diana) Schiller, James (Ann) Schiller and Richard (Ann) Schiller.

The family would like to thank Aurora Hospice, Dr. Haider, and all their neighbors, family and friends for all their care, love and support during this time.

Family and friends may visit with Luella’s family on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial following at 7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Carlos Zapata officiating. Burial will be on Friday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Cemetery.

