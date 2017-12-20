The City of Burlington on Tuesday finalized agreements extended to three of their five soon-to-be laid off dispatchers. The trio will receive severance pay commensurate with their years of service to the city. The other two dispatchers have accepted other jobs within the city.

That is the lead story in the Dec. 21 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

The front page also includes a follow-up story on the family that was displaced from its home by a fire earlier this month and where they’re going to be spending Christmas this year.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

OPIOID LAWSUIT: Racine County has had 35 confirmed drug overdose deaths in 2017 and county officials are looking to make someone pay. Racine County will join neighboring Kenosha County and dozens of other Wisconsin counties in filing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers following County Board approval Tuesday.

CANDIDATES NEEDED: The City of Burlington will have at least two new aldermen, and likely a third, following the April election. Three of the four Common Council incumbents – Ed Johnson, 1st District; Ruth Dawidziak, 2nd District; and Tom Vos, 3rd District – have filed papers of non-candidacy, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach.

BHS HOLIDAY ELVES: Raising more than $2,000 in one day, the Burlington High School student group known as DRIVEN went into the community ringing bells for donations and visited Arbor View Senior Living home to bring holiday spirit to the residents. The group of 150-plus made the event the single largest day of bell ringing in Love, Inc. history bringing in one-third of all donations for the season on the one day.

CHRISTMAS PAST: From the toys to the meals, author Rochelle Pennington brought the recent history of Christmas back to life during a special holiday program hosted by the Burlington Historical Society

INFLATABLE FUN: Looking for something for the kids to do during the holiday break? See the business section story on indoor activities, including the new indoor bounce house emporium in Burlington.

MORE MILESTONES: Check out the sports section for stories on how Burlington High School seniors Nick Klug and Jessa Burling make their marks on the school’s basketball records book.

