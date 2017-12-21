Two of the five accept other jobs within the city

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Two months after the City of Burlington Common Council voted to join Racine County Communications Center for police and fire dispatching, members authorized the final pieces of the puzzle Tuesday, when they approved separation agreements with three of five full-time dispatchers.

Additionally, according to City Administrator Carina Walters, the five other municipalities that comprise the communications center either ratified or will ratify the new contract this week.

“All of the municipalities have approved their respective contracts,” said Walters, adding the Village of Sturtevant planned to go forward with the contract on Tuesday followed by the City of Racine the next day.

Entering this week, the contract received approval by the villages of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant along with the Racine County Board.

Following expected approval, Burlington’s police and fire chiefs will represent the city on the operations committee for the communications center.

With pending approval by involved municipalities, the city was left to decide on the future of five full-time dispatchers, with three coming to a separation agreement.

“The next step was to approve the individualized separation agreements,” Walters said.

Dispatchers receiving separation agreements, effective Dec. 31, are Colleen Schwochert, Lauri Gatto and Nadine Bogusz.

As part of the agreement, the three dispatchers will receive payments related to unused vacation and compensatory time, and salary continuation pay.

Salary continuation pay, which was discussed in previously held closed sessions, has different termination dates depending on length of service. That translates to one week of pay for each year served, according to Walters.

See the full story, including how much each of the dispatchers will be paid, in the Dec. 21 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

