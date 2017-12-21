Racine County has had 35 confirmed drug overdose deaths in 2017 and county officials are looking to make someone pay. The county will join neighboring Kenosha County and dozens of other Wisconsin counties in filing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers following County Board approval Tuesday.

This is among the lead stories in this week’s edition of the Westine Report.

You’ll also read about how the Village of Union Grove has established a policy for property owners to care for sidewalks and green spaces in the recently completed Highway 45 construction zone.

In sports, Union Grove girls basketball star guard Brooklyn Bull went on a scoring spree last week to join a prestigious list of Broncos.

