The English Settlement United Methodist Church will present the 49th annual Christmas in the Barn on Sunday at the John and Cindy Squire Farm at 26715 Church Rd., Burlington.

This free living Nativity service features members of the church reenacting the Christmas Story on Christmas Eve. The audience will be invited to join in singing Christmas carols.

Hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas cookies will also be available. Services will be held every half hour from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (262) 534-6592.

