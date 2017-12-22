Mayor to host family displaced by fire for Christmas dinner

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty is expecting some special guests for Christmas this year.

Hefty has invited the family of Robert Glashagel and Roszette Burkhart and their five children to enjoy a holiday meal in her home.

The family was displaced from its home at 173 W. State St., Burlington, by a fire Dec. 6 and has been living in a hotel while searching for rental housing.

“I’m going to get them out of that hotel for a day,” Hefty said. “You know me, my heart goes out to everybody.”

She said she initially planned to purchase the family a Christmas tree and decorations to brighten their holiday, but when she learned they’d still be in a hotel room for the holiday she decided to open her home to them.

“I thought, ‘What else can I do for those kids for Christmas?’” Hefty said.

Burkhart said she’s grateful – and a bit apprehensive to be dining with the city’s top elected official.

“I’m nervous because she’s the mayor of our town,” she said. “But I know we’ve got a good mayor. She’s really the heart and soul of the city.

“I’m thankful that she cares enough to help.”

Hefty won’t have to pull off the meal on her own. She enlisted the help of David Speigelhoff, owner of Gooseberries Fresh Market, to come up with the food.

The mayor said Speigelhoff was able to obtain donations from some of his suppliers and Chef Michael Lavin of Gooseberries Catering agreed to prepare the meal.

That leaves Hefty with the task of heating and serving the meal.

She said it’s the least she can do.

“I just felt so sorry for them,” Hefty said. “I’m happy to spend the day with them.”

To read a companion story on the tenuous future of the family’s fire-damaged home, pick up a copy of the Dec. 21 Burlington Standard Press.

Those who want to make a donation to assist the family in its recovery from the fire, visit the online fundraising page by clicking the following link: GoFundMe

