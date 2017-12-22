Annual event supports Catholic Central High School

Catholic Central High School raised $146,450 while celebrating its 33rd Annual Topper Dinner and Auction on Dec. 2 at the Veterans Terrace in Burlington.

More than 250 guests participated in an evening filled with “Old Hollywood” ambiance, red carpets, champagne and even Oscars, according to a news release issued by the school.

Games such as Reverse Bingo and Heads or Tails kept the audience on its feet, and a 2017 Chevrolet Spark (from Lynch GM Superstore), worth $15,000, and Southwest Airlines gift cards, worth $1,000, were also raffled off.

The top prize of $15,000 was won by Bob Lee Sr., who donated a portion of his winnings back to the school, according to the release.

“It’s important to support CCHS, for it is a very important learning institution and an alternative in the Burlington area,” Lee said. “The number of graduates that have gone on to be successful through the quality education taught at Catholic Central is incredible.”

Other winners were: Suzy Bittmann, second prize, $750; Ed Cox, third prize, $500; and Vincent Sassano fourth prize, $200.

Trattoria Di Carlo provided the dinner and hors d’oeuvres. The event was planned by the school’s Development Office with assistance from staff, faculty, parents, alumni and dozens of student volunteers.

Live auction items included: two flights on a private jet with a luxury condo for three nights; two trips to Colorado; a full orthodontic treatment; and a two nights stay at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, along with Packers tickets.

Bonnie Scholz, principal of Catholic Central High School, spoke at the event and raised $46,450 to further educate the school’s current faculty and staff.

The auction and raffle brought in an additional $100,000, according to school officials.

The 2018 event is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments