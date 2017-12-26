Donald A. Carr, of Burlington, passed away at his home, on his 93rd birthday, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

He was born Dec. 21, 1924, in Chicago to Daniel and Loretta (nee Smith) Carr. He spent his early life in Chicago where he graduated from Quigley High School before attending The College of the Sacred Heart in Mundelein, Ill. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

On Jan. 21, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joan Burns. Following marriage they made their home in Chicago before moving to Burlington 54 years ago. Don worked as a management consultant in the hotel, travel and sporting goods industries, and was one of the founders of the American Basketball Association. He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and loved his family home on the river in Burlington. He enjoyed traveling, but his favorite part was returning home to be with his family.

Don is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Joan; his children, Ross (Adam Jacobs) Carr, Madonna Carr and Christopher (Camille) Carr; and his three grandchildren, William Carr, Margaret Carr and Charlotte Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Charles School.

Services for Don will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church with the Very Rev. James Volkert presiding. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

