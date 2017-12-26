Marian L. Hansen, age 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at Cedar Community in West Bend on Dec. 7, 2017. Marian was born to Edward and Rose (nee. Pitrowiak) Herrick on Feb. 18, 1929. She grew up and attended graded and high schools in Milwaukee, after which she went to Marvel Beauty School. This started her long wonderful career as a beautician. Marian worked for many salons; Schusters, Spurgeons and Hairworks to name a few and if you couldn’t make it to her, she would make a house call to you. Marian met the man of her dreams, Lee Donald Martin Hanson, and they were married on March 5, 1966, in Milwaukee. Marian and Lee started a three-family tradition of going to Scharenberg’s White Lake Resort in Montello in the third week of August and it is being carried on to date. Their entire married life they loved to travel to Marathon Keys, Fla. They lived in Milwaukee until 1973 when they moved to their small cabin in Waterford. It needed to be remodeled several times to accommodate their growing family. Marian loved cleaning, cooking, gardening, and taking care of their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marian learned to crochet and would make an afghan for every newborn of every person she knew throughout her life. She was her husband’s best friend. They loved to have fun in their home and if you knew them you would know what the “green light” means. Marian retired at the young age of 78. The one thing that will stand out in many of her friends’ minds will be her smile. People would say that her smile would light up a room. So every time you walk into a room, please remember her.

Marian is survived by stepdaughter: Susan Hoefert; two brothers, Norbert and Eugene; six grandchildren, Darwin (Kelly) Hoefert Jr., Dawn (Robert) Johnson, Laura Luebke, Dylan Hoefert, Candace Hoefert, and Suzanne Cristerna; and ten great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lee; two sons, Roger and Darwin; and two sisters-in-law, Betty and Dorothy.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at Mealy Funeral Home. The service will begin at noon with Deacon Carl Mahnke officiating. A light lunch at Marty’s Diamond will follow the service.

Marian’s family wishes to thank all the wonderful people who helped take care of her and please remember, “a smile goes a long way”.

