Duane Frederick Mischel, of Waterford, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Virginia, at the home of his son and family.

Born on Aug. 2, 1938, in Hebron, N.D., Duane was the eldest of seven children of George and Eleanor (Hartman) Mischel. He called Linton, N.D. his hometown. Graduating from Linton High School, he attended Yankton College in Yankton, S.D. He graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Music Education. Returning home to Linton, he taught band and choral music for two years at Linton High School. In 1962, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed with the 5th Army Band in Chicago where he met his future wife, Carol McKenna on a blind date. After their marriage in 1964, he was stationed at Fort Shafter in Honolulu with the 264th Army Band. Following his honorable discharge in 1965, he took a position as band and choral director at Big Foot High School in Walworth and worked there for two years. He then took a job as an on-the-road salesman for Walker Music, Inc. of Milwaukee, selling and renting school band instruments. After many successful years with Walker’s, he took a position in sales for Bradford Piano and Organ Co. of Milwaukee. After many years managing the Racine store, he and a partner purchased the firm. During his many years in music, he met artists of both classical and popular music, as well as many of the people who produce the fine instruments they play. He retired in 2001. His love and passion for music was a gift that he passed on to each of his children.

Duane had been a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Waterford for nearly 50 years. He was a member of the choir, Knights of Columbus, and took part in many roles at both the church and the school. He loved the Mass even when he no longer understood what he was seeing and sang along using words no one could understand to a tune only remotely recognizable. He collected stamps, coins, and pens, and at one time enjoyed fishing and hunting. But his greatest enjoyment was traveling. He and Carol visited all 50 states and many countries in Europe and South America, until his Alzheimer’s disease prevented further overseas travel. A member of the Germans from Russia Historical Society, he patiently stood around while Carol photographed tombstones and dug through birth and death records to record their ancestry. Their private joke was his pointing out some remote cemetery seen in passing and expressing surprise when his wife regretfully says they have no one buried there.

Duane is survived by his wife of 52 years and their five children, Brian (Jenny) Mischel of Haymarket, Va., Laura (Steve) Bisher of Burlington, Renee (Paul) Burleigh of Woodbury, Minn., Sarah (Terri) Ziem of Milwaukee and Adele (Tom) Reichel of St. Anthony, Minn.; grandchildren, Alexander, Iain, Graeme and Anya Mischel, Joshua Kassel, Allison (Ryan) Rodefer, Marissa and Olivia Burleigh, Lauren McCarthy, Rowan and Eero Ziem, and Reid and Kate Reichel; and his great-grandson, Levi Rodefer. He is also survived by his brothers, Greg (Luci) Mischel and Dan Mischel; his sisters, Mary (Dick) Lorenz and Terri (Rod) Long; sisters-in-law, Barb, Jen and Val Mischel, his uncle, Joe (Irene) Hartman; and many loving nieces, nephews and a multitude of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Larry and Joe Mischel.

Memorial celebration arrangements are pending

