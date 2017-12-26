Donna M. Guarniere age 54, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2017. Donna was beloved; a one of a kind mother, companion, sister, and friend. She will forever be in the hearts of those who knew her.

Donna will be dearly missed by her parents, Richard and Nancy of South Carolina; and her brothers Nick, Don, and Jeff. She will be further missed by her loving children, Chrystal Garcia, Gina Corren, and Lawrence Hartman; her six grandchildren, and her longtime companion George.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held on Saturday Dec. 30, 2017, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st Street, Waterford. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:50 a.m., followed by 11 a.m. memorial mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfuneral.net

