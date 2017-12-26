Daniel Neil Morgan Jr. age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2017, in Burlington.

Dan was born June 24, 1928, to Daniel and Leah Morgan. He grew up in East Troy. He was a machinist at the Burlington Brass Works for 33 years and worked at AMPI, retiring after 14 years. He raised Champion Morgan horses and loved bowling, playing cards and classic cars.

Dan is survived by his children, Mary Fiegel, Daniel (Sally) Morgan III, Robert (Pat) Morgan, Sue Ann Pheneger, Linda Morgan, Michelle (Guy) Geibel, and Danielle (Allen) Hanusa; step-daughter, Patti (Bob) Haas; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and very dear friend Gail Bishop. He is also survived by his siblings, William (Lola) Morgan, James (Donna) Morgan, and Gene (Cathy) Morgan.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Catherine Ademany; two sons-in-laws, two grandsons; one step-son; one great great grandson and other relatives.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at Integrity Funeral Service, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Waterford, in honor of Daniel’s life. A private family burial will be held.

Dan’s family would like to thank the staff at Pine Brook Pointe, Allay Hospice, and The Bay of Burlington for their care in his final years.

Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net

