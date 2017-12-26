Nancy J. Rio, 81, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Nancy was born in Chicago on April 8, 1936, to John and Catherine (nee Maddock) Hensley. She spent her early life in Crystal Lake where she attended St. Thomas Grade School and graduated from Crystal Lake High School before attending Marquette University. She worked for Prudential Life in the Mortgage and Loan Department and as an AT&T service representative in Chicago and Milwaukee and Junior House Clothes as a designer’s model.

On Feb. 8, 1958, she was united in marriage to Anthony J. Rio. Following marriage they made their home in Wauwatosa before moving to Burlington in 1962. Nancy was a homemaker, enjoyed world history, cooking, reading, golf, traveling, gardening, and volunteered with various community activities and political campaigns over the years. She loved organizing parties of any size. In 1969 she received the Burlington Jaycees annual Carol Award.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Tony; children, Michael (Jean Wehner) Rio of Burlington, Julie Cooper of Fort Collins, Colo., and Patrick (Cathie) Rio of Brookfield; grandchildren, Jennifer (Damian) Schoenecke of Fort Collins, Colo., Kristen (Kit) Myers of Minneapolis, Alex Rio of Chicago, Amanda Rio of Westminster, Colo. and Melissa Rio of Westminster. She is also survived by a great granddaughter, Sophia Myers along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Randall Schmidt and his staff, Dr. Syed Haider and his staff, Allay Hospice and all their friends for the wonderful care, compassion and help they provided during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Love, Inc. or the American Cancer Society.

Services for Nancy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Debski officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments