Constance J. Fabian, age 70 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Constance was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Burlington to Jack and Joan (Bradley) Newbury. She graduated from Burlington High School and later worked at Horicon Bank for several years. She loved spending time at her cottage in Minocqua, where she loved the tranquility of being outdoors. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and playing baseball. Her true passion was for her grandson Dustin. She loved spending time with him and cared for him dearly.

Constance is survived by her children, Michael Fabian of St. Germain and Debbie (Todd) Gerke of Beaver Dam; her grandson, Dustin Fabian; siblings, Bonnie Newbury, Rick (Tammy) Newbury, Mike (Nancy) Newbury, Pat Newbury and Randy (Diane) Newbury. She is further survived by her former husband Fred Fabian of Burlington, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.

In honoring her wishes, private family services for Constance will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.

