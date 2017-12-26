City will have three new aldermen following spring election

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The City of Burlington will have at least two new aldermen, and likely a third, following the April election.

Three of the four Common Council incumbents – Ed Johnson, 1st District; Ruth Dawidziak, 2nd District; and Tom Vos, 3rd District – have filed papers of non-candidacy, according to City Clerk Diahnn Halbach.

Vos, most notably, has served for 36 years. He joined the council in 1982.

As of last week, three candidates had stepped forward, but a fourth seat appearing on the April ballot was without a candidate, according to Halbach.

Steven Rauch, who served three terms on the council before stepping down in 2013, has declared his intent to seek the 3rd District seat.

Prior to stepping down, Rauch, of 333 S. Oakland Ave., told the council that demands of family and an out-of-state job became too much.

Sara Spencer, who has worked as a dispatcher for the city’s police department, has filed nomination papers for the 2nd District seat. She lives at 241 Henry St.

Incumbent Tom Preusker, 172 Karyl St., intends to seek another term in the 4th District.

That left the 1st District seat currently held by Johnson without a candidate less than two weeks prior to the filing deadline on Jan. 2. However, Halbach said Tuesday that there had been some interest in the seat by at least one potential candidate.

Johnson had declared his intent not to run in 2015, but eventually agreed to run as a write-in candidate after no other candidates stepped forward.

The 1st District encompasses the area of the city east of the Fox River.

Even if a candidate steps forward in the 1st District prior to the filing deadline, as things stand now, there will be no races on the ballot.

Potential candidates have until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2 to file their paperwork at City Hall. Those who would like to pick up a candidate packet or who have questions regarding the process should call Halbach at 262-342-1161.

Town of Burlington

In the Town of Burlington, Supervisor No. 3 Joan Boehm has officially declared that she will not seek another term.

The other incumbents who are up for election are Jeff Lang, who holds the Supervisor 4 seat on the Town Board, and Harvey Kandler, who is president of the Bohners Lake Sanitary District.

The filing deadline is the township is 4 p.m. Jan. 2. Anyone wishing addition information regarding the town’s election should call Clerk Adelheid Streif at 262-763-3070.

Burlington Area School District

Two seats – those currently held by incumbents Phil Ketterhagen and Kevin Bird will appear on the spring ballot.

Each seat carries a three-year term. Ketterhagen has served two terms and Bird has served one.

For information call the district office at 262-763-0210.

Racine County

Two local supervisor seats on the Racine County Board are on the ballot for April. Thomas Pringle (District 20) and Mike Dawson (District 21) are the incumbents. Each seat carries a two-year term.

Four circuit court judge seats are also up for election – incumbents Wynne Laufenberg (Branch 1); Mike Piontek (Branch 5); Robert Repischak (Branch 9); and Timothy Boyle (Branch 10). Each seat carries a six-year term.

For information call Clerk Wendy Christensen at 262-636-3482.

