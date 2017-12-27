By Dave Fidlin

As the sea of orange construction barricades, barrels and signage has dissipated from the Highway 45 corridor, a Union Grove panel has set in motion protocol for freshly laid infrastructure in one of the village’s highest profile spots.

The Union Grove Water, Wastewater, Storm Water, Streets and Parks Committee on Dec. 18 discussed maintenance of sidewalks on Highway 45, and members of the pointed body agreed responsibility in their routine maintenance is in the hands of property owners.

The state Department of Transportation oversaw the extensive reconstruction this spring, summer and fall of Highway 45, even though it is a federal highway.

In addition to installing new sidewalks, DOT workers added green spaces to some areas of the thoroughfare. Questions of sidewalk maintenance responsibility have surfaced more recently as winter weather conditions have begun.

Village Clerk-Treasurer Jill Firkus said the committee this week established the protocol and directed municipal staffers to send out notifications as necessary.

“Property owners are responsible for sidewalks and green space in front of their property,” Firkus said in an email, outlining the committee’s decision. “Property owners will be notified of their responsibility to maintain these areas.”

