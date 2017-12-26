Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Ed Nadolski / In Union Grove / December 26, 2017
Seventh- and eighth-grade Union Grove Elementary School choir members (from left) Isabelle Huenink, Brooklyn Bailey and Rachel Kalba sing during the school’s annual holiday program Dec. 12.
