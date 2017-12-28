Senior only 4th Lady Bronco to accomplish milestone

By Tim Wester

Sports Correspondent

Union Grove senior guard Brooklyn Bull has joined an elite club.

Bull became the fourth player in Union Grove girls basketball history to score 1,000 points in her varsity career.

Bull eclipsed the elite mark during her 25-point performance in the Broncos’ 63-39 victory over Racine Park at the RLOA Holiday Tournament at Racine Prairie, Saturday, Dec. 16, the team’s fifth straight win.

Bull’s accomplishment put the finishing touches on a memorable week that also included Union Grove’s 62-40 victory over Racine Case Friday, Dec. 15 and a 59-55 victory over Wilmot on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“I’m very proud of Brooklyn’s achievement,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “This is something that doesn’t just happen all of the time, because it not only requires talent, but also longevity as a varsity player.”

Racine Park had a front-row seat for Bull’s latest domination as she lead the Broncos to a 34-16 halftime advantage.

The Broncos built the advantage to over 25 points in the second half thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Freshman standout Angela Slattery added 12 points, while Baylie Weis chipped in 10 to complement Bull’s near triple-double (25 points, eight rebounds, nine assists).

“To play in a holiday tournament against the Racine schools where we don’t know much about the teams other than what we see on tape is tough,” Domagalski said. “But we played well both days.”

The Broncos had another balanced scoring attack the previous day, en route to their 62-40 victory over Case.

Senior Taylor Clark racked up a game-high 21 points, while Slattery added 17, and Bull had 13 to lead the way.

“Taylor is getting more and more comfortable,” Domagalski said. “For a senior, this is very important.”

Girls win key SLC battle

While the Broncos dominated tournament play last weekend, the Broncos continued their supremacy in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 59-55 victory over rival Wilmot.

Bull led the way with a team-high 14 points, while Slattery and Megan Barger each had 11, and Clark added 10 to help the Broncos improve to 39-5 against Southern Lakes Conference teams since the beginning of the 2014-2015 season.

“We had Wilmot scouted to a point we knew a lot of what they were doing offensively and we were applying pressure on the ball.”

The Broncos had little issue handling the Panthers’ press and jumped out to a 34-25 halftime lead.

Union Grove built its lead to 14 in the second half before the Panthers eventually clawed back into the game. Wilmot drew to within five with 40 seconds left before Peyton Killberg hit a pair of free throws.

The Panthers got as close as four, but never drew closer as the Broncos held on in the final moments for the win.

“Wilmot may have a new coach, but they were a challenge for us as always,” Domagalski said. “They have plenty of talent that took advantage of our complacency defensively in the second half.”

The Broncos look to continue their improved play tonight when they host Racine Prairie in non-conference action. The Grove will then take a break for the holidays before returning to action Thursday, Jan. 4, at Waterford.

“We continue to learn from the things we did poorly at the beginning of the season,” Domagalski said. “Our loss to Racine Horlick was a wake-up call, and at that point it was sink or swim for us.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments