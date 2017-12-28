By Mike Ramczyk

And Dana Ehrmann

Sports Correspondent

It was a shot that turned into a popular social media post Dec. 19.

Down 43-42 with 3.3 seconds remaining in overtime Dec. 18 at Milwaukee Thomas More, Catholic Central senior Frank Koehnke wouldn’t be denied.

He took the inbound pass in stride, advanced to the right elbow behind the three-point arc and let a 35-foot prayer fly over two defenders.

The ball rattled around the rim, popped up and hit the backboard and dropped in.

The buzzer beater gave the Toppers their first win of the season in thrilling fashion.

Catholic Central improved to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in the Metro Classic Conference.

Koehnke, who leads the team with 18 points per game, led the Toppers with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Bennett Wright added 11 points.

Catholic Central shot 45 percent from the floor.

The Toppers finished the first part of the season on a high note, as they won’t play again until an MCC matchup Jan. 5 at Racine St. Cat’s.

Lady Toppers suffer tough week

It was a difficult week for the girls Catholic Central basketball team.

One close loss was sandwiched between two blowout losses for the young squad.

Most recently, Catholic Central faced St. Thomas More on Monday, Dec. 18.

Senior forward Mikelle Miles was the only scorer in double digits for the Lady Toppers. She finished with 10 points and two steals on the night.

Almost every Lady Topper saw time on the court in the 62-29 loss.

Back on Thursday, Dec. 14, Catholic Central lost a close one against Lake Country Lutheran.

It all came down to three-pointers, and while the Lady Toppers knocked down five of 11 from behind the arc, Lake Country Lutheran made 10 of 11, and that was the difference.

The final score was Lake Country Lutheran 52, Catholic Central 47.

Junior guard Emma Klein had 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Junior guard Elizabeth Klein added 10 points of her own, with six rebounds, one steal and one block.

Mikelle Miles also had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

