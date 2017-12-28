So who’s the best liar in the world? According to the Burlington Liars Club it’s a Fond du Lac man, who combined two of Wisconsin’s time-honored traditions – hunting and exaggeration – to come up with the winning lie in the club’s 2017 contest.

The winners and their tall tales will be announced Sunday, but you can get a preview of the honored liars in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press, which will be delivered on Friday this week.

Picking the top news story of 2017 was relatively easy this year – it’s the July flood. But what about the other top 20 stories. Pick up a copy of the Standard Press and see what the newspaper’s staff ranks as the most significant local news in the past year.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

MAYOR’S GOALS: When it comes to new initiatives, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has set modest goals for 2018. At the top of her list are making sure the city is prepared for the pressures of growth as an extension of the improving economy and the arrival of Foxconn in the area; and celebrating the opening of the city’s new Burlington Community Aquatic Center.

MISSING MAN FOUND: A dispute between a mother and her grown son turned into a search-and-rescue operation in the Town of Burlington on Christmas Eve. Deputies were able to find the man, who has autism, within hours of him walking away from his mother’s car.

MAN CHARGED: A Burlington man charged with beating and choking his sister was bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 12. Moises Charles Franco, 41, was charged Dec. 12 in Racine County Circuit Court with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all as a repeater.

ROAD WARRIORS: Area trucking firm fights driver shortage with shorter trips and a chance to be home each evening. See this week’s business section.

