The Burlington wrestling team had no problems with Wilmot Union on the road last Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match to close out the year. The Demons won 12 of their 14 matches in a 61-6 team win. They are the fourth-ranked team in Division 1 in the state of Wisconsin.

Burlington recorded six pins. The other wins came from two decisions, a forfeit, one technical fall and two major decisions. The two losses came in the 152 and 285 divisions.

Four of the first five Burlington wins were pins, sandwiched between a 5-0 decision at 120 by Cody Welker. Jaden Bird and Hayden Halter recorded back-to-back pins at 106 and 113, respectively. Ben Stevenson (126) and Zach Weiler (132) pinned their opponents. Jake Skrundz (145) and Max Travis (220) also picked up pins.

Max Ehlen (138) got the only technical fall for Burlington, and Ben Kumprey (152) won by a narrow margin (1-0). Zach Wallace (170) and Taylan Hensley (285) lost their matches. Nathan Bousman received a forfeit win. Quade Gehring (160) and Nate Crayton (182) picked up major decisions.

“We had a good dual meet to finish our December,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “It’s been a busy month with big conference duals and long Saturdays traveling to tournaments. All three captains, Zac Weiler, Nate Crayton and Max Travis had big wins on Thursday.”

Phoenix Horn competed in the Badger State Girls Tournament for Burlington Dec. 23. She pinned all three of her opponents and scored 20 team points. She was the only Burlington entrant in the tournament.

Burlington 61, Wilmot 6

Results (Latest Individual State Rankings at each weight class in parenthesis)

106 – Jaden Bird (No. 5, BUR) pinned Kolby Moudy (WIL) 3:29

113 – Hayden Halter (No. 4, BUR) pinned Benson DuChermin (WIL) 3:08

120 – Cody Welker (Honorable Mention, BUR) dec. Joey Graham (WIL) 5-0

126 – Ben Stevenson (HM, BUR) pinned Gabe Handorf (WIL) 1:17

132 – Zach Weiler (HM, BUR) pinned Drew Hebior (WIL) 5:12

138 – Max Ehlen (No. 10, BUR) tech fall over Mason Diedrich (WIL) 16-1, 4:00

145 – Jake Skrundz (No. 7, BUR) pinned Kyler Moudy (WIL) 5:10

152 – Ben Kumprey (BUR) dec. Logan Pye (WIL) 1-0

160 – Qwade Gehring (HM, BUR) major decision win over Jeremy Toro (WIL) 15-3

170 – Zach Wallace (BUR) lost to Hunter Valach (WIL) 5-2

182 – Nate Crayton (No. 4, BUR) major dec. over Larz Gough 11-1

195 – Nathan Bousman (BUR) forfeit win

220 – Max Travis (BUR) pinned Jirge Zatarian (WIL) 58 seconds

285 – Taylan Hensley (BUR) lost to Andrew Tucknott (WIL) 5-4

Badger State Girls Tournament, Dec. 23

Burlington Results

Phoenix Horn (first place). Pinned Claire Andries (Waunakee) 3:33. Pinned Natalie Ramirez (Milw. Ronald Reagan) 1:01. Pinned Samantha Guzman (Random Lake) 3:33.

BUW gymnastics soaring on high level

The first Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Association State Honor Roll was released last week. The rankings were based on scores in meets from Nov. 30 through Dec. 17.

Burlington/Badger/Union Grove/Wilmot/Williams Bay (BUW) is second in Division 1 with an average team score of 137.250. Regan Cassidy and Malia Bronson made the top 30 in the floor exercise. Cassidy’s (22nd) best score was 8.975 and Bronson (8.825) was 30th in the event.

Cassidy is ranked third on the balance beam (9.375) and Bronson is 10th (9.150). Cassidy received an average score of 9.300 (third in state) on the uneven bars and Ava Trent is seventh (9.150).

On the vault, Cassidy is ranked third in the state (9.075). Trent earned a score of 9.000, good for ninth overall. Carly Schaefer is tied at 27th with two other gymnasts (8.600).

In the all-around event, Cassidy is tied for second (36.525), Trent is 10th (34.825) and Bronson is 13th (34.625).

At the Frosty Invite recently, Cassidy won the balance beam (9.375) and the uneven bars (9.125). She was second in the all-around (36.525), sixth on the vault (9.075) and tied for seventh (8.950) on the floor exercise. Bronson was tied for 12th (8.750) on the floor and Trent was 14th (8.725). Bronson finished in seventh place (34.525) in the all-around. Trent’s score of 9.000 earned her a tie for seventh place on the vault.

“We had a successful (first) week, winning our dual against Mukwonago Combined at home (Dec. 14) and taking second in an invite (Dec. 16) that was loaded with the top teams and athletes in the state,” Burlington coach Andrea Chart said. “They rose to the occasion and really made a statement to the other teams about what we are capable of this year.”

