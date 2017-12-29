Disabled man walked away in dispute with mother

A dispute between a mother and her grown son turned into a search-and-rescue operation in the Town of Burlington on Christmas Eve.

A 58-year-old woman and her son, 29, who has autism, were returning home to Illinois after visiting family in the Burlington area, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The mother pulled her car over on Bushnell Road near the Burlington bypass because of the disagreement, but her son left the vehicle and walked away and into a field wearing only a light jacket with no hat or gloves in conditions that featured a wind chill of 6 degrees.

An assist citizen call was received at 9:51 p.m. Sunday, and the department dispatched nine squads and a K-9 deputy to the scene, where deputies tracked the son with the aid of fresh snow.

Deputies found the man at 10:43 p.m. on Bushnell Road near Womack Lane. He was returned to his mother after the staff from the Burlington Rescue Squad checked him out and found him to be uninjured.

