Project is on track to open for 2018 swimming season

The 51st and final season of the Burlington Community Pool ended Aug. 25 and about a week later heavy equipment rolled in to demolish the outdated facility and create what is now know as the Burlington Community Aquatic Center.

As of last week the new facility with waterpark amenities was on track for opening in late May, according to project manager Skip Hegemann.

In November 2016 City of Burlington voters approved borrowing up to $5.4 million to build the new aquatic center.

Plans for the aquatic center call for two separate tanks – one featuring zero-depth, beach-like entry, a water playground area and a current channel that can be used for resistance walking or as a lazy river; and a second tank featuring lap lanes and diving wells to accommodate waterslides and diving boards and possibly a climbing wall.

What makes the project rare, according to officials, is the fact that the new facility – like its predecessor – will be operated by a non-profit board of volunteers and supported by local service clubs with little or no on-going support from the property tax.

Pool Board members are planning a community grand opening celebration for June.

