John G. Jensen, 81, of Burlington, entered heavenly peace Dec. 30, 2017, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

John was born on March 18, 1936, to Clarence “Jerry” and Edith (nee Goff) Jensen. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington. He attended the Lincoln School, Cooper Grade School, and graduated from Burlington High School. He was united in marriage to Gloria Nietfeldt on Oct. 18, 1964.

John spent his teen years working for his father at the family tire shop on Pine Street. When he returned to Burlington after the service he was in sales at the Burlington Sears store. He and Gloria later started Jensen painting and also opened Jensen Décor Center. He worked as a painting contractor in the Burlington area for almost 40 years.

John was an incredibly active man right up until his last days. He was a long-time member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and served on many church boards throughout the years. He was especially proud of his time serving on the Building Committee during the planning and completion of St. John’s current church building. In later years, he enjoyed time spent with Butch Zinzer and Bob Wollmer at “Tool Time” fixing things around the church and school property. He also spent many years involved in the Lutheran Pioneer program, both as leader and as a member of the council. John was a member of the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department Co. 1 for 20 years. In recent years he served on the Cemetery board for Mt. Hope Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie. He served on the Board of Directors of Camp Oakridge and has now met back up with former director and good friend, Bruce Schaal. John knew that God had his room prepared for him, but also knew if God needed any more projects done, that he and Bruce could get right on it. The last number of years, John volunteered at the Racine County Fair.

John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria; a son Dan (Laurie) Jensen of Burlington; a daughter, Vicki Jensen of Algoma; and three much-loved grandchildren, Jeremiah, Emily, and Lucas Jensen, of Burlington. He is further survived by a sister, Joan Burkett of Cedarburg; sisters-in-law Joyce Tigges of Elkhorn, Debra Metzger of Kenosha, Dorothy Nietfeldt of Delavan; and brothers-in-law Dan (Nancy) Nietfeldt of Wheatland, Iowa, Robert (Fran) Nietfeldt of Burlington, and William (Flora) Nietfeldt of Elkhorn. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and wonderful friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence “Jerry” and Edith Jensen; his father and mother-in-law William and Esther Nietfeldt, and four brothers-in-law, Dan Burkett, Dietrich Nietfeldt, Harley Nietfeldt, and George Tigges.

John enjoyed any time spent outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, canoeing, camping, chocolate chip cookies, and building just about anything anyone could want. Time spent with his grandchildren hunting and fishing were some of his most treasured memories.

Throughout his life, he embodied the words of 1 Thessalonians 4:11, “to seek to lead a quiet life, to mind to your business, and to work with your own hands.” John was a man of great faith and was at complete peace with going home to heaven. During the last difficult days of his life, his only concern was trying to make things easier for those he was leaving behind. He will be sorely missed until that day when we will all be reunited in our heavenly home. To God be the Glory!

Services for John will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Dan Waldschmidt presiding. Visitation for friends and family will be at church on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Camp Oakridge, or Mt. Hope Cemetery would be greatly appreciated.

John’s family gives special thanks to Pastor Waldschmidt and the fifth floor day-shift staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

“Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father’s house has many rooms, if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. And if go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:1-3

Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net

