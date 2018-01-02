Harold A. Stelzner, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2017, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born June 4, 1928, to the late Albert and Ida Stelzner. He worked for Inland Steel for 31 years before retiring. He liked to play cards, bingo, and put together puzzles. He was a Packer fan and liked to play Dart Ball.

Harold will be dearly missed by his children, Randy (Carol) Stelzner, and Kathy (Craig) Middleton; his grandchildren, Mike (Sarah) Stelzner, Jeff (Heidi) Stelzner, Rob (Allison) Hansen, Sara (Isaiah) Henni, Kimee (Matt) Snyder, Becky (Eric) Clay, Daniel (Kara) Stelzner, Stephanie Stelzner, Ben Middleton, and Nickolaus Middleton; as well as special friends, Rob and Allison. Harold is further survived by his great grandchildren, Bryan, Eli, Caleb, Eden, Nolan, Simon, Elliot, Zane, Zaden, Hannah, Brecken, Evan, and McKenna.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Fhlug, and his first wife, Irene Stelzner.

A celebration of Harold’s life will take place on Saturday Jan. 6, 2018, at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson Street, Waterford. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by 11 a.m. memorial service.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Middleton Family are appreciated.

Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.integrityfunerals.net

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments