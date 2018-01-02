On Dec. 17, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz., Gary E. Foszcz’s big heart quit beating after fighting Congestive Heart Failure for over 23 years. He was born Feb. 22, 1952, to Frances (Kiss) and Mitchell Foszcz. Gary spent his working years as a graphic artist in the Chicago area until his CHF got the better of him and he had to go on disability in 1995.

He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents, stepson Randy Conwell; sisters-in-law Vicki Foszcz and Sharon Wincek; and brother-in-law Robert Roosa. He leaves behind his most loving wife and best friend, Jeanine (Wincek) Conwell-Foszcz; brothers, Kenneth (Mary) and Russell (Sara), Richmond, Ill., Roger. Port Angeles, Wash., and Jeffrey (Ursula), Spring Grove, Ill.; sisters, Judith (Roberto) Padilla, Wonder Lake, Ill., and Darlene Peterson, Boulder Creek, Calif.; his loving children, Heather (Brian) Myers, Pace, Fla., Aaron (Darlene), McHenry, Ill., and Cortney (Phil) Churchill, Lake Villa, Ill. He also leaves behind brothers and sisters-in law, Robert (Sandra) Wincek, Bernice (Wincek) Roosa, Thomas Wincek, Michael (Susan) Wincek, Jeffrey (Denise) Wincek and Eric Wincek and daughter-in-law Anna (Jeff) Frix. He had nine loving grandchildren, Colin and Jackson Myers, Aaron, Bradley and Lauren Foszcz, Jordan and Lauren Churchill, Ashley Conwell and Hunter Lott, and many, many nieces and nephews, a multitude of wonderful friends and his three special “boys”, Hester, Ditka and McMahon.

Services will be held on his birthday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Burlington.

Gary and I had plans…..many, many plans. Now I have to learn to go on without him, which saddens me greatly. He will live on in my heart. Rest with God, my love. We will be together again one day. I will love you until

