John W. Eaton, 72, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, due to an accidental drowning.

John was born Nov. 20, 1945, in Mauston to Lester and Bernadine (Naughtin) Eaton. He was a 1963 Graduate of St. Catherine’s High School and University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

John is survived by his wife, Lynne Eaton; two sisters, Pat (Jim) Schoff and Peggy (Gordie) Singer; his stepson, Chad (Katie) Heron, along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Bernadine (Naughtin) Eaton. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held in Burlington at a later date.

Mullins Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments