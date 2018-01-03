William H. Smith, 61, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Joliet, Ill., on April 2, 1956, to Lenord and Jean (nee Hurst) Smith. He spent his early life in Joliet where he graduated from Joliet East High School.

On May 25, 1975, in Joliet, he was united in marriage to Gloria Townsend. They lived in Joliet before moving to Burlington in 1979. Bill was a Journeyman Glass Machine Operator where he started his career with Kerr Manufacturing in Illinois and then became part of the Foster Forbes / Saint Gobain team. He was known there by many of his friends as “Spanky”. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, working on cars, and making train models.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Alex (Jackie) Smith, Annette Smith and Brian Smith; grandchildren, Rielly, Johnathan, Marcus, Katrina and Ellenor. He is also survived by his siblings, Jack (Karen) Smith and Sue (Fred) Suchy; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Visitation for Bill will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments