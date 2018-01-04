Waterford senior Aaron Chapman (6) takes a moment after the Wolverines’ season came to an end in a Division 2 Level 2 playoff game in November in Monona Grove. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

 

By Mike Ramczyk

It was a big year for Waterford sports in 2017, highlighted by plenty of wrestling state accolades, a historic volleyball conference title and .

Here’s a list of some of the best accomplishments:

– Baseball – sectional final

– Josh Butscher, Kelsey Radobicky – State D1 CC
– Football makes playoffs again, beats Burlington in OT playoff thriller
– Girls Golf – Aubrie Torhorst goes to state
– Boys Tennis – Andrew Brockmann (12) Nate Buchholtz (12) Waterford (5-3) advance to state as a doubles team
– Boys Track – Sam Krebsbach Josh Butscher, Jack Duerst and Sean Pritchard advance to state in the 4×800 relay, and Pritchard went to state individually in the 400
– Girls Track – Olivia Busch went in the triple jump. Jayda Obluck,Haleigh Reindl, Shaelyn Mullins and Katelyn Puetz went in the 4×800 relay. Reindl took second place in the 800.
 
– Girls Volleyball: Win Southern Lakes title for 1st time since 2000, Mia Grunze SLC player of the year, All-American, Ohio State University commit

– Wrestling – Cody Welker 113, Sam Winski 120, Austin Thomas 145, Tanner Cadman 170, Jared Krattiger 182 (3rd), Jack Trautman III 195 (3rd) and EJ Mastrocola 285 went to state
Waterford native Rick Benavides took tons of shots in 2017 for Waterford and Union Grove. Here are some of his best photos. Remember, you can purchase Rick’s Pics here:

Matt Korman was a first team All-Area selection for Waterford, which advanced to a Division 1 sectional final against Burlington. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

Union Grove’s Allie Miller competes for then-BBW gymnastics in January 2017 in Mukwonago. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)

Waterford’s Aubrie Torhorst advanced to state golf. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Waterford Poms squad performs during a basketball game. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

Union Grove’s Kelsey Henderson lays out for a miraculous save in the fall. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

 

 

Jacob Ross catches a touchdown for Union Grove against Waterford. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

Andrew Brockman made it to state tennis in doubles action. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

 

Megan Koch watches her approach out of the sand at Brighton Dale Golf Course. Koch earned all-state honors. (Mike Ramczyk/SLN)

Coach Rob Domagalski addresses his team during a timeout of a playoff game in February. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

Dalton Danowski owns an Elkhorn wrestler in December. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

 

Alexa Panyk (right) battles for position back in the spring. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

Jack Pettit scored the team’s final 7 points to lift the Broncos to a big road victory at Burlington in December. (Rick Benavides/SLN)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

