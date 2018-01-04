By Mike Ramczyk

It was a big year for Waterford sports in 2017, highlighted by plenty of wrestling state accolades, a historic volleyball conference title and .

Here’s a list of some of the best accomplishments:

– Baseball – sectional final

– Josh Butscher, Kelsey Radobicky – State D1 CC

– Football makes playoffs again, beats Burlington in OT playoff thriller

– Girls Golf – Aubrie Torhorst goes to state

– Boys Tennis – Andrew Brockmann (12) Nate Buchholtz (12) Waterford (5-3) advance to state as a doubles team

– Boys Track – Sam Krebsbach Josh Butscher, Jack Duerst and Sean Pritchard advance to state in the 4×800 relay, and Pritchard went to state individually in the 400

– Girls Track – Olivia Busch went in the triple jump. Jayda Obluck,Haleigh Reindl, Shaelyn Mullins and Katelyn Puetz went in the 4×800 relay. Reindl took second place in the 800.



– Girls Volleyball: Win Southern Lakes title for 1st time since 2000, Mia Grunze SLC player of the year, All-American, Ohio State University commit



– Wrestling – Cody Welker 113, Sam Winski 120, Austin Thomas 145, Tanner Cadman 170, Jared Krattiger 182 (3rd), Jack Trautman III 195 (3rd) and EJ Mastrocola 285 went to state

Waterford native Rick Benavides took tons of shots in 2017 for Waterford and Union Grove. Here are some of his best photos. Remember, you can purchase Rick’s Pics here:

