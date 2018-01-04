On Jan. 7 it will be 10 years ago that a rare and powerful winter tornado ripped through the Town of Wheatland, just south of Burlington, destroying 26 homes and damaging 100 others. Revisit the storm in a story and photo in this week’s Burlington Standard Press.

You’ll also hear from City of Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson on how the city’s switch to dispatching by the Racine County Communications Center is working.

Copies of this week's edition will be on newsstands and delivered to subscribers on Friday — one day later than usual due to Monday's holiday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories included in this week’s edition:

MURDER CASE PROFILED: Less than two months after Walworth County officials sentenced so-called suitcase killer Steven Zelich to 10 years for dumping the bodies of two women he killed in the Town of Geneva, authorities released an interrogation video to nationally syndicated crime show “Crime Watch Daily.”

PLAN FOR GROWTH: City of Burlington planners have staked the community’s future growth on a new plan that mixes industrial, commercial and residential development along the Highway 83 corridor on the city’s south side. Officials said the plan was borne out of a desire to expand the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park, but officials envision the residential portions of the plan coming to fruition first.

PRIMARY SLATED: A primary election will be needed next month to narrow the field for two seats on the Burlington City Council. Aldermanic seats in districts 1 and 2 each attracted three newcomers to the ballot, setting up the need for the primary. Both seats were thrown up for grabs when incumbents Ed Johnson (1st District) and Ruth Dawidziak (2nd District) decided last month not to seek another term.

SENIOR CENTER MOVE: Broken water pipes at the Western Racine County Service Center building on Main Street will accelerate the process of moving the Burlington Senior Center to its new building, Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said Wednesday.

DISTRICT SETS GOALS: Entering the new year, the Burlington Area School District School Board will focus on planning for improvements to the various district buildings that will be ultimately be voted on in a potential November referendum.

RESOLUTION BUSTER: An area sweet shop owner says it’s OK to make an exception for chocolate in your New Year’s resolution.

