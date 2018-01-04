George J. Held, age 97, of Lyons, passed to eternal life at Lakeland Health Center in Elkhorn, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. He was born on Jan. 16, 1920, in Lyons, to George and Amanda (Brickner) Held. He married Helen N. Vorpagel on April 30, 1955, at St. Francis de Sales in Lake Geneva.

George belonged to the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the Wisconsin Holstein Association and the Burlington Community CO-OP. He was a life-long farmer, enjoyed playing cards, and was an avid Packers and Brewers fan.

Surviving are his son David J. (Janet) Held of Lyons, daughters Janet A. (Melvin) Madaus of Burlington, and Jacqueline S. (Steve) Bailey of Pearson. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Scott (Jessica) Bailey, Ashley (Darren) Baumiester, Ryan Madaus and Katie Held; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; sons, Daniel and Gerald Held; sisters, Elaine J. Kornhoff and Clarice R. Otto; and brother, LeRoy F. Held.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1540 Mill St., Lyons, from 9 to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Jim Volkert officiating. Burial is at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Lyons.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.slfhlg.net

