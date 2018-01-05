Catholic Central volleyball makes history, Burlington baseball goes back-to-back

7. Klug, Burling become scoring king, queen

In the matter of a month, Burlington High School added two new names to its all-time ranks.

First, in November, Jessa Burling became the girls basketball all-time leading scorer in grand fashion with a triple-double, passing Catie Grandi’s 10-year-old record in the process.

Burling went on to surpass the 1,000-point milestone in December.

In December, Klug scored 25 points and eclipsed Tony Romo’s all-time scoring record.

Klug, who reached the 1,000-point plateau in March, is around 1,100 points for his career currently.

He recently suffered an ankle injury against Waterford and hopes to be back sometime in the new year when the season resumes.

Klein medals at state track

Catholic Central junior Elizabeth Klein’s skills and accomplishments in track and field reached new heights in 2017.

After finishing in 13th place at the state meet last year, the then-sophomore leaped her way to third place in the high jump at the WIAA State Division 3 Meet in June at UW-La Crosse.

Klein jumped 5-foot-2 inches.

Klein, who also plays soccer, volleyball and basketball, earned a spot on the SLN All-Area Volleyball team in 2017.

Burlington baseball returns to state

One year after winning the Division 1 state baseball championship, the Burlington Demons won their second straight Southern Lakes Conference championship.

Despite having to replace Wichita State pitching recruit Jacob Lindeman, who couldn’t pitch due to an arm injury, the Demons found success with young guns Trey Krause, Drew Pesick and others and secure a second straight trip to the state tournament in Appleton.

Outfielder and ace pitcher Zach Campbell earned All-SLN player of the year.

Head coach Scott Staude has turned the Demons into a state power.

Toppers win first volleyball title in decade

The Catholic Central girls volleyball squad captured its first conference title since 2008 and enjoyed a 30-11 overall record under second-year coach Bailey Racky.

The Lady Toppers enjoyed a Division 4 state ranking much of the season and knocked off top-seeded Randolph in the sectional semifinal.

In the sectional final, the Toppers were down 2-0 before winning the next two games and forcing a fifth set with Lourdes Academy, which they lost, 15-8.

Racky said it was a true team.

“Some people have said it was a Cinderella season, but I would disagree,” she said. “I knew all along we were going to be good, but wasn’t sure how much the girls believed in themselves at the start,” said the coach. “After our first or second play date, their eyes opened up big time and they really saw the potential for success.”

Girls swimmers win conference title

It was a huge year for the Burlington co-op girls swim team, which won conference, sectionals and sent three individuals to state.

Catholic Central freshman Morgan Dietzel advanced to state after winning the 100 backstroke (1:01.41) and setting a team record at the sectional meet.

Burlington senior Jenna Hotvedt finished second in the 500 freestyle at the sectional meet with a time of 5:16.51. Hotvedt’s time also earned her a place at state.

Union Grove’s Morgan Traughber qualified for state in the 100 backstroke after finishing third at the sectional with a time of 58.93 seconds.

Burlington won the sectional title, and added another trophy to an already outstanding season. BC won the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Oct. 28 at Whitewater High School, and clinched both the regular season and conference meet titles.

BC last won the SLC title in 2011. The Demons finished second to Lake Geneva Badger Co-op in the SLC every year from 2011 to 2016.

Burlington football advances to playoffs

After a rough start to the season, the Burlington football team rallied to finish 6-3 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Demons were 2-3 and dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Nick Klug.

Grant Tully stepped up in Klug’s absence, and the by the time Klug returned late in the season, Burlington reeled off four straight victories to end the season, fueled by a dynamic running game and an aggressive, physical defense.

Burlington led rival Waterford, 21-7, before falling in overtime in a Division 2 playoff game, 28-27.

The 6-4 mark was the Demons’ best record in a decade, and many juniors return in what should be a strong squad in 2018.

Boys volleyball wins SLC

One year after a sub-.500 record, the Burlington boys volleyball team, with only one senior, went 8-0 to win the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Demons went on to advance to a sectional final.

With every starter but Drew Pesick returning in 2018, look for the Demons to continue their climb under head coach Mike Jones.

Meseberg makes state

After three straight years just missing the state golf tournament at sectionals, Burlington senior Justin Meseberg finally broke through in May to advance to University Ridge in Madison.

Meseberg, a four-time first team all-Southern Lakes selection, said this past year was the most fun, especially the chemistry built with the team and Herrick.

DeRosier completes improbable run to state

Burlington junior Kyle DeRosier made huge strides in cross country.

The relative unknown in 2016 stormed onto the scene this fall and bested his personal time by a whopping 50 seconds at sectionals to earn a top finish and advance to state for the first time.

After making huge strides with personal bests at conference and sectionals this season, DeRosier, who has made dietary and workout improvements, can’t wait to improve his running.

