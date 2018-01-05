Lois E. Walker, formerly of Bristol, passed away on Dec. 31, 2017, at the age of 99. She was born in Kenosha on Sept. 5, 1918, to the late Henry and Martha Vogler. She married Meade Walker and they celebrated 65 years of marriage on July 22, 2004. They enjoyed golfing and dancing to the music of the Bill Benson band. After retirement they spent winters in Palm Beach Shores, Fla.

Lois was a member of the Bristol United Methodist Church for 72 years where she was involved in various activities and also sang in the choir. She volunteered for many years at Kenosha Hospital. She worked as a medical receptionist for a number of years and after retirement enjoyed caring for her grandchildren. One of her favorite activities was lunch in Kenosha with other members of the Lois Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Meade; her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Benson; and her nephew, Robert Benson. She is survived by two children, Donald (Nancy) Walker of The Villages, Fla. and Madison, and Jayne (Richard) Benson of Burlington; grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca) Walker of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., Joel (Carrie) Walker of Cedarburg, Scott (Kelly) Benson of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dane Benson of Singapore, seven great-grandchildren and nephew, William Benson.

A celebration of life will be determined at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Bristol United Methodist Church, 8014 199th Avenue, Bristol, WI 53104 or the charity of your choice.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

