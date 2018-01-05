Mabelle A. Masterson, 90, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Aurora Memorial Hospital-Burlington.

She was born in Park Fall on June 25, 1927, to Warren and Agnes (nee Herbst) Liebelt. She spent her early life in Park Falls where she graduated from high school.

On Nov. 10, 1951, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls, she was united in marriage to James Masterson. Following marriage they made their home in Michigan before moving to Burlington in 1956. Jim preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 1997.

Mabelle was a homemaker, a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, The American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Burlington Hospital. She worked with Meals on Wheels, volunteered at St. Mary School and Rectory, loved to read and always enjoyed her lunches with her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula (Richard) Derrick of Lake Geneva and Jeanne (Michael) Breitung of Green Bay; grandchildren, Sara Georgalas, Nicole (Jake) Kuglitsch, Michael Derrick and Kyle Breitung; and great grandchildren, Carter, Maggie, Jackson and Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Should family or friends desire, memorial contributions should be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial for Mabelle will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church with Rev. Gene Nowak officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, Jan. 9th from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at Good Shepherd Chapel.

The family would like to thank the caretakers and staff at Pine Brook Pointe for their ten years of loving care, and the doctors and nurses of Aurora Memorial Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion during this time.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

