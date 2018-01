Shelley Massman (right) prepares to jump into icy Tichigan Lake on Jan. 1 for the Tush Dip, which raises money for the Tichigan Lake Fireworks for the Fourth of July. The event, organized by What About Linda’s, raised $6,774. Massman is credited with raising $5,000 of that total.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments