Jennifer C. Sawasky, age 45, of Cedarburg and formerly of Waterford, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Aurora Medical Center, Grafton, surrounded by her family. Jenny was born in Racine on Oct. 28, 1972, to Richard T. and Elfrieda C. “Fritzie” (nee: Dallmann) Sawasky.

Jenny was born with Spina Bifida of which some may consider a disability – but not Jenny. She lived life to the fullest. She graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1990” and enjoyed parasailing, horseback riding, swimming, crafting and traveling. Jenny volunteered her time at nursing homes and was an activities assistant at her last residence, Cedar Springs. Above all she treasured time spent with her family be it playing games, cards, or vacationing. She will be dearly missed.

Jenny is survived by her daughter, Caitlyn; Caitlin’s father, Tim Bell; grandson, Griffin; granddaughter on the way, Jennifer Rose; her loving and devoted parents, Dick and Fritzie; her sister, Ruth Hahn; her brother Peter Sawasky; numerous foster siblings; grandparents, Don and Elaine Longmore; aunts, uncles, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jamie; sisters, Katie and Kiki; grandparents, Shirlie Longmore, Earl Dallmann, Gordon VanRemmen, Dan Sawasky; aunts, Sherl Theres, Roberta “Bobbi” Strait; and uncles, Earl “Bud” Dallmann and Eric “Rick” Dallmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday Jan. 11, 2018, 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue, Racine, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Jenny, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky Fund for Chronically Ill Children, c/o Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201.

Jenny’s family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Peter Gardetto, Dr. George Frommell, and Dr. Chuck Durkee for their loving and compassionate care.

Maresh-Meredith and Acklan Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

