Herman “Lee” Freeman, 69, of Burlington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.

He was born in Logan County, W.Va. on April 1, 1948, to Joseph and Polly (nee Mahone) Freeman. He spent his early life in Logan County before moving to McHenry, Ill. at the age of nine, where he attended McHenry High School.

On July 11, 1981, he was united in marriage to Barbara Blatecky at Ivanhoe Congregational Church in Mundelein, Ill. They made their home in Libertyville until moving to Burlington in 1990. Lee worked as a Carpenter, was a member of Local Union 314 and was with the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters. He was a member of Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ where he worshipped for over 25 years. He enjoyed the beauty of his farm. In retirement he and Barbara traveled and cruised all over the United States, Europe and the Caribbean.

Lee is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Robert (Shannon) Freeman and Paula Freeman; grandchildren, Luke, Matthew (Jenny), Kiarra, Michael, Taylor and Morgan; great grandchildren, McKenna, Maverick and Serenity; and his sisters, Edna (George) Garbacz and Lucy (Larry) Mauch. He will also be missed by his in-laws, many friends and nieces, nephews, other relatives and his furry, constant companions, Polly and Tessie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joseph, Donald, Bill, Sam, Curtis and Daniel; sisters, Pauline Ellis, Patsy Buechner, Margie Konkol, Betty Mickelson, Goldie Withrow and Dottie Stratton, along with his canine companions, Sarge, Sam, and Mandy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter or Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ.

Services for Lee will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018, at 3 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ with Rev. Bob Wang officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

