Rose Ann M. Polnasek, age 85, of Union Grove, passed away on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie with her family at her side.

Rose Ann was born Aug. 7, 1932, to Matthew and Anna (nee Gerrits) Deutsch in Boyd. Her early life was spent in Stanley, where she attended school. On June 30, 1956, she was united in marriage to William D. “Bill” Polnasek in Stanley. Following their marriage they resided in Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay, Milwaukee and Racine before moving to Union Grove in 1966. Rose Ann, along with Bill, owned and operated Polnasek Funeral Home from 1966 to 1993. She was a charter member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and very active with the Parish Women at St. Robert’s. Rose Ann was involved in the community. She was a member of the Union Grove Lioness Club and a member of the American Legion Post 171 Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking and playing cards, with Bridge being her favorite card game. Rose Ann loved spending time with her family and attending all her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Rose Ann is survived by her children, Greg (Nancy) Polnasek from Albion, Mich., Elizabeth (Ebi) Bosse from LaCrosse, Janet (Chip) Balder from Holmen and Lois (Loren) Loomis from Union Grove; grandchildren, Kevin (Stephanie) Polnasek, Bradley (Jessica) Polnasek, Sarah (Joshua) Campbell, Matthew and Rachel Loomis, Allison, Kate and Roy Balder; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Riley Polnasek, and Kinley and Kendall Polnasek. She is further survived by her siblings, Ronald (Sue) Deutsch, Jane Madisen and Eileen (Gary) Juno; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Margaret (Robert) Ebben, Jeanette (Johnny) Fitzsimmons, Raymond Deutsch and brothers-in-law Clayton Madisen and Thomas Juno.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church or to Hospice Alliance.

Rose Ann’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lisa Simmonds and the staff of Hospice Alliance for their warm and compassionate care of their mom.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Church, with Rev. Russ Arnett officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, Union Grove. Burial will follow the service at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit

