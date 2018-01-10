Last month, City of Burlington planners told representatives of Casey’s General Store to go back to the drawing board and return with an upgraded design for their convenience store and gas station that better matched other buildings in the area.

Casey’s officials did just that and were rewarded with a recommendation to approve their request to build the facility at the corner of Dodge and Adams streets in downtown Burlington.

However, that doesn’t mean everyone was happy with proposal. During a public hearing on the plan, two elected officials expressed concerns about flooding and proximity to the railroad at the site, and the owner of another gas station/convenience store said the added competition may doom his business.

In-depth coverage of Tuesday’s Plan Commission meeting is one of the many local stories readers will find in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a preview of some of the other stories:

• Although Love Inc.’s new household goods store and donation center has been open a little more than a week, Executive Director Barbara Howard said she believes it will be a boon to the independent social service agency’s mission.

• What type of information does the Burlington Area School District School Board want to gather from the facility planning survey that will shape a referendum later this year? That is the question that the board discussed at Monday’s meeting. Among the topics were survey length, demographics and approach to a more successful referendum after the 2017 referendums failed to pass.

• Burlington Senior Center members stepped up plans to prepare their new home and pack up their old home at the Western Racine County Service Center last week with a broken water pipe as the cause of the redoubled effort.

• A day after a Town of Paris driver accused of striking and killing a 53-year-old Kenosha grandmother while drunk posted a $25,000 cash bond, the Kenosha County district attorney’s office filed a motion to increase his bond, court documents show.

• And in sports…According to Burlington head varsity basketball coach Steve Berezowitz, senior point guard Nick Klug will miss the remaining two months of the season due to injury.

Readers may pick up a copy of this week’s Standard Press at retailers throughout the area. To subscribe to weekly delivery and never miss another edition, click on the following link: SUBSCRIBE

